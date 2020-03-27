Governor Roba, deputy and top workers take pay cut

According to the county boss, the pay cut as signalled by President Kenyatta when he addressed the nation on Wednesday would help many Kenyans in these hard economic times.

By MANASE OTSIALO

Mandera Governor Ali Roba and his deputy Mohamed Arai will take a 30 per cent pay cut from April to June.

Mr Roba said the money would go to the emergency response team that is battling the spread of Covid-19.

According to the county boss, the pay cut as signalled by President Kenyatta when he addressed the nation on Wednesday would help many Kenyans in these hard economic times.

“To complement the President’s gesture and his appeal for voluntary contribution towards Covid-19 intervention, I and my deputy will take 30 per cent pay cut,” the governor said in Mandera town.

He added that the County Executive Committee met and approved other measures, including pay cut for employees in job groups T, S and R.

Job group T workers comprising county executives, secretary, head of delivery and head of efficiency unit will take a 20 per cent salary cut.

