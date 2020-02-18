Sacked Mandera CECs move to court

The four said they were not served with notices for their dismissal nor given reasons for the same.

The petitioners have asked the courts to permanently suspend their dismissal pending hearing and determining of the petition.

By MANASE OTSIALO

Three Mandera County ministers and a chief officer, who were sacked by Governor Ali Roba last week, have moved to court terming their dismissal unfair.

Through their lawyer Stephen Mogaka, they argued that they stand to suffer irreparable damage if the Labour court fails to stop their dismissal.

Filed under certificate of emergency, the petitioners, Abdiaziz Sheikh Maad (Trade and Industrialisation), Johora Abdi (Agriculture Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation) Dr Shamsa Mohammed (Gender and Social Services) and Hassan Mohamed Ahmed (Chief Officer in charge of Health) are seeking reinstatement orders from the law courts.

“We are seeking a reinstatement order from this court reinstating all the petitioners in their positions following a purported dismissal from their employment,” reads the suit.

Governor Roba is accused of flouting Articles 47 and 50 of the Constitution and sections 31 and 40 of the County Government Act.

Other listed as respondents alongside Mandera governor are the county public service board and the Mandera County Assembly.

In 2015, Mr Roba was taken to court after he sacked some of his ministers. The county boss and the petitioners reached a truce and the affected ministers were hired back.