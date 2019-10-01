By MANASE OTSIALO

Tension is high in Banisa Constituency, Mandera County following the killing of seven people by suspected clan militia in a dawn raid.

While confirming the incident, Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kathya said the clash was between two clans residing in the sub-county.

“There was an incident early morning involving two clans but I am yet to get full details of what happened. I am headed there and I will be able to give full information later,” said Mr Kathya.

A local elder told the Nation that armed militia from the Degodia clan raided Doomal village in Banisa, killing at least seven people.

IN HOSPITAL

Others said to be in critical conditions are being treated at Banisa Sub-County Hospital.

Doomal is inhabited by the Garre clan and, according to the elder, the attack could be due to a land dispute.

“The community in Doomal moved from Malka-ruka village due to clan conflicts, temporarily settling here. There have been plans to take them back to their homes but it seems the attackers are against that move,” said the elder.

The attack comes barely two days after Mandera political leaders called for peaceful co-existence among local clans.

CALL FOR UNITY

While speaking in Takaba town in Mandera West during a fundraiser in aid of an Islamic Madrasa on Sunday, the leaders pledged to remain united.

“We are here as a team with a simple message of a united Mandera and everything we are doing is about development in our county,” said Governor Ali Roba.

The governor announced that all political leaders regardless of their party affiliations had resolved to work together, further urging locals to follow suit.