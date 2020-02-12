By MANASE OTSIALO

Seven suspects accused of starting a fire that razed down a dormitory at Moi Girls’ Secondary School in Mandera are off the hook.

The four teachers and three security guards walked to freedom Wednesday after police could not link them to the arson attack.

Mr Charles Mogaka, a State counsel told a Mandera court that police investigation failed to link any of the seven suspects to the fire incident at the school.

“We have concluded investigations in to the incident and police have been unable to link any of the suspects to the offence,” he said.

Mr Mogaka added that more comprehensive analysis of samples collected from the scene of crime was being conducted in Nairobi.

“We have samples collected from the scene undergoing further analysis in Nairobi and any suspect found linked to the incident will be arrested and charged,” he said.

The seven were arrested last month and charged in court.

Senior Resident Magistrate Mukabi Kimani released the suspects on a free bond pending conclusion of investigation by police.