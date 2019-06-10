By MANASE OTSIALO

More by this Author

A private vehicle was damaged after it ran over an explosive at Chabi-bar area in Mandera County on Monday, a day after police warned motorists to be cautious of terrorist attacks.

A Toyota Land Cruiser had its windscreen shattered and tyres deflated on the newly tarmacked Rhamu-Elwak road as it entered Mandera town.

“We are lucky to have escaped with minor injuries,” said a passenger who was in the ill-fated vehicle.

At least four buses which had been cleared to travel from Mandera to Nairobi had to cut their journey short after covering about 110 kilometres.

ELWAK ROAD

This is the second time this month that an explosive has been planted on the Rhamu-Elwak road.

On June 2, police escorting buses on the same road narrowly escaped death after an explosive planted in the same area missed their vehicle.

“We have advised bus drivers to return to Rhamu, those in Elwak to stay there, while those who had left Elwak to park at Wargadud until the situation improves,” said Mandera Bus Owners Association Chairman Mohamed Farah Bardad.

Mr Bardad said the security agencies in Mandera had allowed them to resume business after a one-day suspension.

POLICE ESCORT

“We were cleared to commence operations and even given armed police escort but we could not go past Chabi-bar,” said Mr Bardad.

On Sunday, Mandera County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom had named Chabi-bar as one the areas being combed by security agencies after suspected Al-Shabaab militants were seen at Bambo.

The insurgents, said to be on revenge mission, were targeting public transport.

“The incident happened on Monday morning, no casualties were reported,” said Mandera North Sub County Police Commander Antony Muruiki.