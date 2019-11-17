Ward Rep decries poor access to government services
Sunday November 17 2019
Mandera MCA Ibrahim Wario has appealed to the National government to take services closer to wananchi in remote areas.
“Our people are unable to get birth certificates, a service provided by the Ministry of Interior,” he said.
According to Mr Wario, the only birth registration office in Mandera town is overstretched by the local demand.
“We need to have offices at every sub county so that vital documents can be easily obtained,” he said.