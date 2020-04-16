By MANASE OTSIALO

Mandera South's Deputy County Commissioner Abdikarim Dubat says he was forced to release 32 people from quarantine in Elwak town after it emerged they were being held under deplorable conditions.

Mr Dubat told the Nation on Thursday that the decision was reached after it emerged that the people lacked essential services.

“We were holding these people because of the curfew since they arrived at Elwak town last week. With the county government suspecting that the bus had come from Nairobi, we were pushed to place the group into forced quarantine,” he said.

“We don’t have a gazetted quarantine facility in Elwak and still, there is nothing we can use to hold people under medical observation."

SUFFERING

The administrator maintained that he could not oversee a process that would subject people to suffering.

“These people were not being given food. There were no water supply and toilets at the county offices where they were being held," he said.

"There were no plans to provide anything that was needed. That forced us to set them free."

NO SYMPTOMS

According to Mr Dubat, none of the 32 travellers showed any symptoms of the deadly Covid-19 disease.

He said the group had been screened at Garissa, Wajir, Kutolo and Elwak.