By JACOB WALTER

More by this Author

By BRUHAN MAKONG

More by this Author

More than 50,000 hectares of farmland in Marsabit County faces severe threat of being decimated by the desert locusts that have continued to ferociously destroy vegetation cover.

The recent invasion by locusts that originated from the neighbouring counties Wajir and Mandera have sent more than 80 per cent of the county’s agropastrolist population in panic.

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries executive Mohammed Omar told Nation that the locusts, which came into the county through Shurr, landed on at least six roosting zones spreading over 70 kilometres from Qubi Qallo to Dogogicha in Sagante-Jaldesa.

While appealing for timely intervention by the national government, Mr Omar said the county’s farmland and pasture zones are at grave risk, noting that within 15 minutes of their landing at Dogogicha, the insects had already decimated vast swathes of farmland.

He said the devolved unit is facing an acute shortage of spraying equipment and pesticides, adding that surveillance and mapping of roosting areas and the coordinates to aid in spraying had already been sent to the Ministry of Agriculture.

FOOD SECURITY

Advertisement

In the meantime, he urged locals to use alternative methods to battle the menace.

Mr Omar urged the government to declare the locust invasion a national disaster, saying the insects are likely to spread across other parts of East Africa.

Marsabit County director of agriculture Julius Gitu said the livelihoods of the residents, who depend mainly on agriculture and pastoralism, is at stake as crops such as maize, beans and cowpeas now risk being completely wiped out.

“The county received good amounts of rains and the vegetation cover and crop production have been promising, but the locust invasion risks wiping out farms and pasture,” Mr Gitu said.

He estimated the damage caused by the ravenous insects to be 60 per cent in case no timely mitigating interventions are put in place. This will hurt crop, beef and milk production.

The ripple effect is anticipated to result into reduced household incomes, and that cases of malnutrition are likely to reoccur.

Mr Wario Jilloh, a farmer at Badasa, expressed fear over his family’s survival. He said the insects landed on his maize farm for about 15 minutes and left havoc.

ALL SUB-COUNTIES AFFECTED

He appealed to both the national and county governments to act swiftly and cushion farmers against huge losses.

Mr Jilloh said the locusts were wiping out pasture meant for domestic animals.

Meanwhile in Wajir County, the second colony of the locusts - which invaded Kutulo in Tarbaj from Somalia on Friday - has finally been repelled to the neighbouring Eldas Sub-County.

According to Mr Hassan Gure, an agricultural official, the swarm of locusts that had invaded the area for the second time was three times bigger in number than the first group that invaded the area four days ago.

This means that since the invasion six days ago, all the six sub-counties in Wajir have been affected.

According to reports, the locusts were repelled via Kutulo-wargadud, Elben and Haragal locations in Tarbaj before proceeding to Eldas at 7.20pm Friday.

Mr Gure said the insects, coming from Somalia, had also invaded Dadajabula in Wajir South on Thursday; operations to repel them are still ongoing.