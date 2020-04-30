By JACOB WALTER

More by this Author

Seven people have died following a cholera in Illeret Ward in North Horr, Marsabit County.

County Health Executive Jama Wolde Thursday said two people died in hospital while the other five died in different villages. A child is among the casualties.

Another 134 people have been treated and discharged since Tuesday.

“We can confirm that the illness that has killed seven people in Illeret Ward is cholera after carrying out rapid tests,” Dr Wolde said.

All the casualties exhibited cholera symptoms such as vomiting, watery diarrhoea in large volumes and dehydration.

ETHIOPIA EPICENTRE

Advertisement

The outbreak has been attributed to the interaction of the locals with the residents of Bubua in neighbouring Ethiopia which is the epicentre of the disease which was reported a week ago.

According to Dr Wolde, two cholera treatment centres have now been established at Illeret and Teresagai health centres to help arrest the situation.

The disease has been blamed on the low standards of hygiene in the area.

He said took time to be mitigated due to the acute shortage human resource at the two health centres.

Dr Wolde explained that the two facilities have only one nurse each.