Family of boy whose hands were amputated cries for justice

By JACOB WALTER OCHIENG

The family of a boy in Marsabit County whose hands were amputated after he was burnt with hot water for stealing maize flour is crying for justice after his alleged attacker was freed from police custody.

The boy’s mother, Ms Dowate Sambene, who could not hold back her tears during the interview at her home in Dupsahail village, Thursday called on Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji to help arrest and have their son's alleged attacker tried.

“We are very stressed because we are helpless and our son has now been rendered helpless in hospital. We can’t afford his hospital bill, which keeps rising, or even get justice for him,’’ Ms Sambene sobbed.

The boy’s elder brother, Mr Gilberto Sambene, said the family is now focusing all its attention on the plight of the fifth born of six children.

He said both his parents are old and have no steady income, which could have helped them settle the hospital bill.

RAID ON POLICE POST

Marsabit County Police Commander Ambrose Steve Oloo condemned the villagers for storming the Kargi Administration Police Post and releasing the suspect. He asked the family and the public to maintain peace as investigations into the incident continue.