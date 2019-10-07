The governor said the Red Cross and county disaster management team’s attempts to access the affected areas were thwarted by bad weather.

Golbo Ward Representative Sheik Bashir Abdul Rahman said more than 200 households have been affected.

By JACOB WALTER

More by this Author

Floods have displaced over 1,000 people in Moyale sub-county after two days of heavy rain.

Golbo Ward Representative Sheik Bashir Abdul Rahman said more than 200 households have been affected.

Mr Rahman said residents of Bori Junction, Kinisa, Yaballi, Watiti and Godoma have been rendered homeless. All their livestock and property were also swept away by flash floods. Unknown number of cattle are also feared dead.

HEAVY RAINS

There is also a threat of waterborne diseases as heavy rains continue pounding the region.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali said county disaster management team and humanitarian organisations could not reach the affected families since most of the roads are impassable.

Advertisement

A flooded road in Moyale, Marsabit County on October 7, 2019. At least 1000 people have been displaced. PHOTO | JACOB WALTER | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The governor said the Red Cross and county disaster management team’s attempts to access the affected areas were thwarted by bad weather.

“Accompanied by a Kenya Red Cross representative, we were traveling to Bori Jct, Kinisa, Yaballo, Watiti & Godoma to assess the havoc caused by floods,” he tweeted.

He said that the county government team with emergency food supplies was yet to reach the victims.

ROADS IMPASSABLE

The Red Cross team has also been forced to go back to the drawing board to find alternative means of reaching the affected households.

Red Cross Regional Coordinator Maurice Anyango said the organisation has not been able to distribute food and non-food items, comprising tents, blankets and soap due to the impassable roads.