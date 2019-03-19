By RICHARD MUNGUTI

People will detain for 10 days two people arrested in Kalama, Marsabit County, with 4.6 kilograms of gold bars and 50,150 Euros (Sh5.7 million) for a probe into gold smuggling and money laundering.

Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Ms Zainab Abdul on Tuesday heard that police from the Transnational Organised Crimes Unit arrested Issa Mohammed Dubow and Yunis Maalim Muktar at a road block on the Isiolo–Moyale route on March 13.

While applying for the detention order, investigating officer Sergeant Stanley Musembi told Ms Abdul that “police suspect the two to be gold smugglers and dealers in laundered money".

He said he was investigating money laundering and the smuggling of gold from neighbouring countries.

MONEY SOURCE

Sgt Musembi further noted that police needed to establish the source of the money the two men were found with.

As such, he noted the need for forensic analysis of the suspects' mobile phones.

“Police have crucial information that the phones have crucial data which needs to be verified by officers from the Cyber Crimes Unit,” he said.

The gold will be taken to the mines and geology department for verification, he added and further told the court that he would contact Interpol for help as their investigation revealed the possibility of international connections.

BEYOND BORDERS

In her brief ruling, the magistrate acknowledged investigators' need for time to finish the probe.

“[The court is satisfied that police] need time to complete the investigations which will [go] beyond Kenya's borders,” Ms Abdul said.

She said Mr Mohammed and Mr Maalim will be held at Muthaiga Police Station.