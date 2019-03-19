 Gold smuggling suspects detained - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Marsabit

Police detain two found with Sh5.7m in Euros, gold bars

Tuesday March 19 2019

Marsabit gold smugglers

Yunis Maalim Muktar and Issa Mohamed Dubow, who were arrested in Marsabit County with 50,150 Euros and 4.6kgs of gold bars, at a Nairobi court on March 19, 2019. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Police from the Transnational Organised Crimes Unit arrested Issa Mohammed Dubow and Yunis Maalim Muktar at a road block on the Isiolo–Moyale route on March 13.
  • While applying for the detention order, investigating officer Sergeant Stanley Musembi told the court that the two were suspected gold smugglers and dealers in laundered money.
Advertisement
By RICHARD MUNGUTI
More by this Author

People will detain for 10 days two people arrested in Kalama, Marsabit County, with 4.6 kilograms of gold bars and 50,150 Euros (Sh5.7 million) for a probe into gold smuggling and money laundering.

Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Ms Zainab Abdul on Tuesday heard that police from the Transnational Organised Crimes Unit arrested Issa Mohammed Dubow and Yunis Maalim Muktar at a road block on the Isiolo–Moyale route on March 13.

While applying for the detention order, investigating officer Sergeant Stanley Musembi told Ms Abdul that “police suspect the two to be gold smugglers and dealers in laundered money".

He said he was investigating money laundering and the smuggling of gold from neighbouring countries.

MONEY SOURCE

Sgt Musembi further noted that police needed to establish the source of the money the two men were found with.

Related Content

As such, he noted the need for forensic analysis of the suspects' mobile phones.

“Police have crucial information that the phones have crucial data which needs to be verified by officers from the Cyber Crimes Unit,” he said.

The gold will be taken to the mines and geology department for verification, he added and further told the court that he would contact Interpol for help as their investigation revealed the possibility of international connections.

BEYOND BORDERS

In her brief ruling, the magistrate acknowledged investigators' need for time to finish the probe.

“[The court is satisfied that police] need time to complete the investigations which will [go] beyond Kenya's borders,” Ms Abdul said.

She said Mr Mohammed and Mr Maalim will be held at Muthaiga Police Station.

"After the lapse of the 10 days you will be returned to court for further legal processing," she said.

Related Stories

Wed Feb 21 10:56:33 EAT 2018

KRA intercepts Sh100m gold at JKIA

Tanzanian suspect found with a $859,890 invoice.

  • Sun Oct 14 10:00:00 EAT 2018 Exposed: International money laundering syndicate in Nairobi
  • Thu Mar 07 07:41:15 EAT 2019 Banks give the tough anti-money laundering laws seal of approval