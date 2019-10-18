By JACOB WALTER

Stephen Nakeno of Jubilee Party has beaten five other candidates to win the Loiyangalani Ward by-election in Marsabit County.

Mr Nakeno garnered 1,522 votes, followed by Kanu’s Lesiantam Iltele, who clinched 1,048 votes.

Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Titus Lolmogut Leokoe was third with 663 votes, followed by Tobias Chodow Lenguro of ODM (309) and Tom Ebukut Ekale of Frontier Alliance Party (FAP) with 247 votes.

Alex Ltamuni Louwa of Ford-Kenya trailed from behind with 147 votes.

The Thursday mini-election registered a low turnout in what many have termed as a lack of interest.

CHALLENGES

Laisamis Sub-County electoral commission IEBC Returning Officer Amina Jarso also decried logistical challenges including the vastness of the ward in arid northern Kenya, which she said ought to be a constituency on its own.

The Loiyangalani MCA seat fell vacant following the sudden death of FAP's ward representative Marko Ekale on April 29, 2019 in Mombasa.

Mr Nakeno termed the election process as fair and well conducted in all the polling stations, which he said he had visited.

“I am humbled to be considered worthy of this win by the Loiyangalani Ward electorates. I promise to deliver to my very best as soon as I get to office,” said the MCA-elect.