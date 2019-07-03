By JACOB WALTER

Barely a week since a ceasefire agreement between two communities in Marsabit County, fresh clashes have been reported at Elle-Bor.

One person, 56-year-old Denge Gufu, was shot dead by unknown assailants on Tuesday night.

The four people he was with at the time of the attack escaped.

Rawana location Chief Godana Galgalo said the attackers also shot and killed five cattle and stole 150.

The Nation learnt on Wednesday that 48 spent cartridges were found at the scene.

The assailants' footsteps led to Iddo village, about 50km away.