Three suspects linked to the killing of 10 people in Kukuto and Jaldesa will spend the weekend in police custody ahead of arraignment on Monday.

The three, whose identities remain unknown, were arrested on Friday, a day after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and police interrogated a number of local leaders.

An unspecified number of local administration officers were suspended amid the probe into the attacks in those parts of Marsabit.

County Commissioner Evans Achoki said on Friday that the chiefs and their assistants were suspended over negligence.

OTHER SUSPECTS

While thanking members of the public who gave police crucial information, Mr Achoki said police were following leads for the arrest of more suspects.

“We will arrest all the perpetrators of this heinous act and those who funded it,” the commissioner said on Friday, noting that security personnel from several agencies were working on the case.

Mr Achoki gave illegal firearm holders 24 hours to surrender them, saying forceful disarmament was the other option.

On Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i issued a similar warning, saying the government will not tolerate politicians who fuel attacks.

CRACKDOWN

Also on the police radar are the bandits who killed three police officers and disappeared with three guns and more than sixty bullets.

Authorities are trailing political leaders and other people said to be funding the militant activities.

"No one will be spared in the crackdown as long as there is enough evidence to sustain legal suits. We have put FM stations on notice against inciting locals," the county commissioner told a press briefing in his office.

He reported that the animals that were stolen during the attack in Kukuto were recovered.

Meanwhile, security scares have been reported in Jaldesa ward, with some residents reportedly planning to torch houses belonging to rival ethnic communities.