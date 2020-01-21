By JACOB WALTER

Marsabit County, in collaboration with the national government, has begun issuing title deeds to residents in a bid to end perennial land disputes in the region.

Most land owners in the county have, for a long time, felt marginalised by the previous administrators who failed to give them the crucial land documents.

While presenting title deeds to 750 land owners in Karare Ward on Monday, Governor Mohamud Ali emphasised the need for land owners to get the document.

HISTORICAL

“This is a historical occurrence in our county to have our parcels of land issued with title deeds after 56 years. This is a positive move and a step forward in economic elevation of our towns and in the appreciation of our land value,” Governor Ali said.

He said the Ministry of Land and his administration were working to have land adjudication completed across the county.

He urged the residents to use the title deeds to empower themselves

economically by securing bank loans.

He also said the title deeds will now lead to appreciation of land across the county which will boost economic growth.

TITLES PREPARED

Marsabit County Commissioner Evans Achoki said that 2,100 title deeds have already been prepared by the Ministry of Land.

Mr Achoki said that besides the 750 title deeds issued to land owners in Karare Ward, another 1,350 will be issued to residents of Sagante-Jaldesa Ward in Marsabit Central.

He said that land adjudication is going on in the remaining parts of Karare Ward, Hula Hula and Badasa in Marsabit Central after which owners will be issued with title deeds.

SPEED UP ADJUDICATION

The administrator assured residents that the county and national governments will speed up land adjudication across the county.

Local leaders expressed their joy over issuance of title deeds in the county.

Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo, Senator Godana Hargura, Saku MP Rasso Dido and the County Assembly Speaker Mathew Loltome welcomed land adjudication, which had stalled prior to the last General Election.

The leaders said they were optimistic that title deeds will now help check land grabbing and end land disputes.

Marsabit Land Executive Hawo Shanko appealed to residents who got title deeds to ensure the documents are kept in safe custody.