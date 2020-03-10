Morans in trouble for storming police post in Marsabit
Tuesday March 10 2020
Some 22 morans who stormed Kargi Police Post in Marsabit intending to rescue their detained colleague will be held for two more days as investigations into the incident are completed.
Marsabit Resident Magistrate Collins Ombija on Tuesday granted the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) two more days to conclude investigations.
The DPP also sought for extra time to get a Rendile language translator.
Last Friday, the armed morans stormed the police post to rescue man who had been detained there for assaulting his mother.
GUNS
Marsabit County Police Commander Steve Oloo revealed that the suspects had three guns and twelve rounds of ammunitions.
An argument ensued between the morans and the police officers who were manning the post.
A scuffle then ensued and the suspects are said to have forcibly freed their colleague after breaking his handcuffs.
Mr Oloo commended the police officers for handling the rowdy youths professionally.
He said there could have been bloodshed had the officers engaged the morans in a gun battle.
In February 2019, a similar incident was reported where a group of rowdy residents stormed Kargi Administration Police Post on a similar mission of rescuing a colleague who had been arrested for burning a teenager’s hands with boiling water for allegedly stealing his maize flour.