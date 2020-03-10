By JACOB WALTER

Some 22 morans who stormed Kargi Police Post in Marsabit intending to rescue their detained colleague will be held for two more days as investigations into the incident are completed.

Marsabit Resident Magistrate Collins Ombija on Tuesday granted the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) two more days to conclude investigations.

The DPP also sought for extra time to get a Rendile language translator.

Last Friday, the armed morans stormed the police post to rescue man who had been detained there for assaulting his mother.

GUNS

Marsabit County Police Commander Steve Oloo revealed that the suspects had three guns and twelve rounds of ammunitions.

An argument ensued between the morans and the police officers who were manning the post.

A scuffle then ensued and the suspects are said to have forcibly freed their colleague after breaking his handcuffs.

Mr Oloo commended the police officers for handling the rowdy youths professionally.

He said there could have been bloodshed had the officers engaged the morans in a gun battle.