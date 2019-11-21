Row over Sh2m governor house rent rocks Marsabit

By JACOB WALTER

Marsabit County government could soon find itself embroiled in a legal tussle with a Marsabit town-based property owner over alleged non-payment of house rent amounting to Sh2.2 million.

Mr Soke Ote is claiming the amount as arrears for a residential house rented for the governor.

Addressing the press at his office in Marsabit town, Mr Ote said the county had failed to pay the arrears despite several written reminders.

He said he had written to the county secretary on October 22 over the issue but was yet to get a response.