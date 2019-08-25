By MARY WAMBUI

Three people have been shot and killed in Forole, Marsabit County following an attack by suspected Ethiopian militia.

Confirming the attack Sunday morning, County Police Commander Steve Oloo said six other people were injured in the attack along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

Mr Oloo said those killed were two boys and a girl aged between 13 and 15 years.

The attackers are said to have stolen some livestock crossed into Ethiopia.