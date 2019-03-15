By JACOB WALTER

Three people have been killed as tension remains high following ethnic clashes in Oronder village in Marsabit on Wednesday evening.

While confirming the incident, Saku Sub-County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi said the three were confirmed dead following the attack on Wednesday at about 5pm.

He said that the bodies were taken to Marsabit County Referral Hospital to await post-mortem.

Mr Mwanthi said he could not immediately confirm the number of people injured in the attacks.

“I can confirm that three people are dead in the renewed ethnic clashes. We don’t have any confirmation about the number of casualties yet,” Mr Mwanthi said.

INVESTIGATIONS

He said that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation are already on the ground carrying out investigations on the possible cause of the clashes.

He explained that GSU and regular police officers have been deployed to the affected area to beef up security.

The police commander also said a multi-agency team is on the ground to ensure that the situation is contained and that further clashes are averted.

“We are investigating claims that National Police Reservists (NPRs) were involved in the clashes. If found to be true, then legal action will be taken against them. We are doing validation of gun ownership by civilians and the NPRs before a disarmament exercise,” he said.

MAINTAIN CALM

He called on residents to maintain calm as the security apparatus are working around the clock to contain the tension.

On Wednesday the County Police Commander Steve Oloo said the ethnic clashes between sections of the two pastoral communities residing in Oronder village were fanned by wrangles over administrative boundaries.

He said the conflict erupted on Saturday afternoon when the local chief reported hearing gunshots targeting the village.

The county police boss revealed that a similar shootout was witnessed on Monday when a section of NPRs from both communities clashed.

ILLEGAL GUNS

He ordered illegal gun owners to surrender them to the police willingly before legal measures are taken against them.

The flare-ups in Oronder village are often sparked by scramble for grazing lands between the two pastoral communities living there.

In September 2018, two people were killed and houses torched in ethnic clashes in Shur, Jaldesa and Oronder, incidents which later on culminated into the arrest of North Horr MP Chachu Ganya and his Saku counterpart Raso Ali Dido over incitement allegations.