Two to be held for 10 days over ammunition stock

Two men arrested for allegedly being in possession of 1,991 rounds of ammunition in Funanyatta area will remain in police custody for 10 more days pending investigations, a Marsabit court has ordered.

The Director of Criminal Investigations had applied to hold them for 30 days.

Mr Hassan Diba Gadu, 25, and Mr Guyo Dabaso Guyo, 31, were arrested on Monday through the efforts of a multi-agency team while riding a motorcycle on the Turbi — Moyale Highway.