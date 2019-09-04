alexa Two to be held for 10 days over ammunition stock - Daily Nation
Two to be held for 10 days over ammunition stock

Wednesday September 4 2019

Steve Oloo

Marsabit County police boss Steve Oloo. PHOTO | JACOB WALTER | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

JACOB WALTER
By JACOB WALTER
Two men arrested for allegedly being in possession of 1,991 rounds of ammunition in Funanyatta area will remain in police custody for 10 more days pending investigations, a Marsabit court has ordered.

The Director of Criminal Investigations had applied to hold them for 30 days.

Mr Hassan Diba Gadu, 25, and Mr Guyo Dabaso Guyo, 31, were arrested on Monday through the efforts of a multi-agency team while riding a motorcycle on the Turbi — Moyale Highway.

Marsabit County police boss Steve Oloo said the two tried to flee when stopped by police, leading to a chase and the recovery of the bullets.