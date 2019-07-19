By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

President Uhuru Kenyatta is Friday expected to officially commission the Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) in Marsabit County and the high-voltage line connecting it to the national grid.

The wind power plant will harness and utilise efficient, clean and affordable source of wind energy from Loiyangalani area.

VISION 2030 PROJECT

The wind farm, which has a maximum capacity of 310.25 megawatts, was connected to the national grid on September 24 last year after a 15-month delay.

This was after construction of the 438 kilometre, 400 kilovolts transmission line from the plant site in Marsabit to Suswa sub-station faced a series of setbacks, including securing financing for the project and land compensation.

The project will complement the government's commitment to increase electricity generation to 5,000W and is part of Kenya's Vision 2030 flagship project.

The launch of the line will see increase in electricity supply, quality, reliability and reduction of power cost.

The project, which cost Sh28 billion was financed by the government (75 percent) and the Spanish government (25 percent).

LTWP, which is on average operating at 63-64 percent of its maximum 310.25 megawatts capacity, has a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kenya Power effective 2017 at a cost of $8.5 cents (Sh8.66) per unit.

COST

The cost will, however, be halved after purchases by Kenya Power cross 1.68 billion units (measured in kilowatt-hours) mark under the deal, a threshold Mr Fazal projected will be hit at the end of October.

LTWP executive director Rizwan Fazal said there will be more power available at a lower tariff to Kenya Power.