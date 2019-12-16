By JACOB WALTER

More by this Author

The Marsabit County government has come out boldly in defence of the Health and Finance departments against accusations misappropriating funds.

The county has refuted claims by some MCAs that the acute shortage of drugs in hospitals has been caused by misplaced priorities.

Governor Mohamud Ali condemned the assembly members for rushing to the media to issue impeachment threats against the county officers who allegedly sleep on their jobs.

He also wondered why even after the Health and Finance committee members held a meeting chaired by Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo and the relevant departments to find a way forward, they still proceeded to issue press statement.

RECKLESS MCAS

Governor Ali condemned the MCAs whom he claimed have reckless disregard to proper channels of communication.

Advertisement

“The way some of the MCAs rush to issue reckless statements to media is the same way they make statements even without second thoughts while debating in the assembly and further fuelling conflicts in this county,” Mr Ali said.

He defended his administration on the issue of drugs shortage in the county, saying that the crisis has been occasioned by delay in the release of funds by the National Treasury.

The county boss further blamed the woes on the Kenya Medical Supply Agencies (Kemsa) which had halted supply due to unpaid a pending Sh22 million owed to them.

LACK OF FUNDS

He also lamented over the myriad of crises that have hit the health sector ranging from NHIF, drugs shortage and ineffective ambulance services.

He blamed all these on the failure of the National Treasury to free funds to counties in time.

He appealed to the residents to maintain calm despite the challenges as his government strives to resolve the issues.

Mr Ali said that plans are underway to have Kemsa supply drugs to the county in the course of this week after their pending bills have been cleared.

The deputy governor on his part said that the MCAs who addressed media after their meeting were traitors.

Mr Gubo appealed to the MCAs to talk to their electorate and relay the right information about the challenges the county is grappling with at the moment.