By CHARLES WANYORO

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has closed down 117 chemists in five counties in the upper Eastern region for operating illegally.

Officials said 44 people were arrested during the crackdown.

Senior drugs inspector Julius Kaluai, who led the operation, accused the Judiciary of hampering the war against quacks. He claimed lenient fines do not deter offenders from repeating the offence.

He claimed offences such as operating unregistered pharmacies attracts fines of up to Sh1 million but some people were being fined as low as Sh5,000.

“Some courts in Nairobi have fined offenders Sh200,000, and in other courts same charges are attracting fines of only Sh5,000,” said Dr Kaluai.

Upper Eastern Regional Pharmacy and Poisons Board boss James Gathogo said the crackdown was done in conjunction with the police.

The officials said they have posted notices of compliance to chemists that were operating illegally. Public members have also been warned against going to illegal chemists.

Dr Gathogo said 53 chemists were closed in Meru, 36 in Embu, 15 in Tharaka-Nithi, 11 in Isiolo and two in Marsabit counties.