By CHARLES WANYORO

Three men were Friday sentenced to 15 years in jail after they were found guilty of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy inside a police cell in Meru.

Meru Chief Magistrate Hannah Ndung’u ruled that prosecution had proved that Dickson Murangiri, Geoffrey Mutethia and Boniface Kimathi had sodomised the teenager while he was being held at a police station two years ago.

GUILTY

Murangiri and Kimathi are serving a 20-year jail terms each after they were found guilty of killing Julius Mungathia, a crime they committed in 2012 in Igembe North.

During the hearing that spanned over two years, the court heard how the three lured the boy to the toilet and molested him in turns, threatening to kill him if he raised the alarm.

On the night of the incident, the boy was being held on allegation of physical assault.

Five witnesses lined up by the prosecution placed the three at the scene of crime and proved that the boy was defiled.

Dr Stephen Chege, a medic based at the Meru Level Five Hospital, who treated the boy after the incident, told the court that the minor had forced sodomy and assault in the anal canal and bruises on his neck.

BRUTAL ORDEAL

The boy recounted how the convicts lured him to the toilets where they assaulted him in turns.

He said that the offenders had developed a rapport with him earlier on and while he was asleep, one of them woke him up claiming that he wanted to inquire something from him.

The unsuspecting boy followed him to the toilets where the other two lay in wait and was gagged, then defiled.

The boy reported the matter and attended an identification parade at the Meru GK Prison.

Sergeant Domitila Mulwa, a police officer attached to Meru Police Station corroborated the minor's testimony.