By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

About 57 people, including one who ferried two passengers from Nairobi County despite an order against inter-county movement, have been forced to quarantine at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Meru.

The first 12 people were quarantined on Tuesday and the rest on Wednesday morning, all of them for breaking rules set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

On Wednesday, there was a standoff between the police and KMTC staff over the growing number of people taken to the institution.

By 4pm, they were yet to be admitted and were still in police cases within the compound.

NO DIRECTIVES

An official who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were concerned by the influx of people as there were no clear directives on how to handle them.

Advertisement

There were also concerns that some of the people lacked national identity cards and that the staff did not have protective gear and screening equipment.

"We are waiting for directions from the director before we can admit the suspects. But we are catering for them and have been provided with security," the source said..

"We have a capacity to accommodate 100 people but this may not be enough if law breakers are brought here."

THE OFFENCES

Meru's Medical Services director, Mr Koome Muthuri, said the 57 were arrested for being in bars past curfew, defying the social distancing requirement, not wearing face masks and travelling between counties.

"They will be under the supervision of medics who will screen them daily. After completing the quarantine, they will be charged," he said.

Imenti Central Sub-county Police Commander John Tarus said among the person who drove the two people from Nairobi was a miraa transporter.

"They were arrested along Githongo-Meru road as they tried to evade the highway. Miraa vehicle drivers have been warned against breaking the law," Mr Tarus said.

Nyambene Miraa Traders Association (Nyamita) chairman Kimathi Munjuri said drivers found breaking the law would carry their own crosses.

Mr Munjuri said they are working with the ministry of agriculture to develop protocols for handling miraa amid the Covid-19 pandemic.