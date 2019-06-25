By CHARLES WANYORO

Emotions ran high Tuesday as 21-year-old Administration Police (AP) officer who was killed by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists in Konton, Wajir County was laid to rest in Kamweline village, Igembe North in Meru County.

Hundreds of mourners thronged Kamweline Primary School for the funeral of Salim Ikamati Maroo with calls for intensified efforts to end terror attacks.

His young wife, Ms Alice Kamathi, who is still nursing a three-month-old son, was overcome with emotions and did not even eulogise her husband.

DEDICATED OFFICER

Mr Rem Mutabari, the commanding officer at the Meru AP leadership school, who read Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabbow’s message hailed the Mr Maroo as a dedicated officer whose bright future was suddenly cut short.

"During training, he showed respect to his trainers and displayed discipline. His patriotism was vividly portrayed in his duties," said Mr Gabow.

Wajir North AP boss Abdi Ali said they are concerned about increased terror threats and called on members of public to support the fight against terrorism by providing information.

"I bring condolences from the governor and the county commissioner. They are working hard to end it (terror attacks)," he said.

EMBRACE ALL

Superintendent Charles Mutuma, a relative based at the Nairobi AP headquarters called on various groups staging terror attacks to embrace people from various nationalities, tribes and religions.

"Terrorism does not know religion or tribe, it is a national challenge. The deceased died a hero protecting his nation," he said.

Igembe North police boss Apollo Busolo said terrorism poses great challenges because the perpetrators have changed tact.