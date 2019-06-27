A family in Meru is demanding justice after their new-born baby died at Nyambene Sub-County Hospital after alleged medical negligence.

Mr Isaac Mwiti and Ms Josephine Karimi lost their three-week-old daughter at the hospital when she allegedly stayed in the incubator unattended for the whole night.

The hospital has suspended a male nurse who allegedly neglected his duty, leading to the death of the baby girl.

Nyambene Sub-County Hospital Medical Officer Kariuki MN on Thursday confirmed the suspension, saying it was meant to pave way for investigations.

SUSPENDED

"We have suspended one nurse known as Clifford after realising that he didn't report to work on that day leading to the death of a premature baby who was in the incubator," said Dr Kariuki.

The family alleges that the nurse, who was supposed to be on duty on the night of June 18, did not report to work.

Ms Karimi delivered twins before their due date and they were put in the incubator.

"I delivered here and the babies were premature so they were put in the incubator," she said.

NOT ON DUTY

She alleged that when the nurse did not report to work, one of her babies removed some pipes connected to her nose as the little one played.

"I contacted a nurse who was at the maternity but she told me the oxygen pipes were disconnected by the nurse who was on duty during the day. She told me to relax," she said.

According to Dr Kariuki, the hospital advised the family to seek legal redress.

"I advised the family to take legal action against the nurse in question but not the hospital," he said.

Mr Mwiti, the baby’s father, has already reported the matter to Maua Police Station under OB number 35/20/06/019.