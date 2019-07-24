By CHARLES WANYORO

A driver attached to Meru County Assembly Speaker Joseph Kaberia and who was injured in a shootout on Sunday has been operated and bullets lodged in his body removed.

During the Sunday incident, the Speaker’s bodyguard died.

The driver, Andrew Nabea Mwithalii, underwent surgery at the Agha Khan University Hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

Speaking to journalists at the assembly buildings, Mr Kaberia urged members of public to remain calm as the incident that left Police Constable Samuel Munga dead is investigated.

ATTACKED

Initial information indicated that Mr Mwithalii and Mr Munga were traveling together to the former’s sister’s residence at Kamiti Corner when they were attacked.

Mr Munga sustained a fatal shot to the chest while Mr Mwithalii also suffered gunshot wounds. At least 15 rounds were found to have been fired from his Ceska CZ pistol.

Mr Munga’s Ceska pistol was found intact at the scene of the incident with 15 rounds of ammunition.

OFFICIAL DUTY

The two had rented a house in Zimmerman estate which they had been occupying whenever on duty in Nairobi.

The Speaker said they had been on official duty in Nairobi from Thursday and had parted ways on Saturday before the incident occurred.