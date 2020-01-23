Buuri residents protest delayed electricity supply

By CHARLES WANYORO

Residents of Buuri East Sub-county, Meru Count, held demonstrated on Thursday against delays in the supply of electricity to their houses.

Waving twigs and placards and chanting slogans, the residents of Libui, Kithima Gia Ntonjara, Milimani and lower Mutuma villages said they were promised electricity installation in 2016.

They marched 10 kilometres and presented their petition at the Buuri East deputy county commissioner’s office in Kiirua market, where they were promised action.

Resident Daniel Mworia said no work had been done yet about a donor was secured and about 400 homes assessed.

“We applied for electrification and the area was surveyed. Many areas benefitted from the Last Mile Connectivity Project while we waited. We were lucky to get a donor and were assured of the project. What happened to our money?”

SUFFERING

Ms Grace Mbaya said public institutions including schools could not carry out activities that required electricity, and that their children were exposed to harmful smoke as they studied using kerosene lamps.

“Many children keep complaining of eye problems due to poor light and soot. We appeal to the government to end our suffering,” she said.

Mr Peter Kiambi said lack of electricity also contributed to insecurity, especially during the rainy seasons when roads are impassable.

“We have to pay Sh100 to get to the market to charge phones. We often go without phones due to the inconveniences,” he said and appealed for MP Mugambi Rindikiri's intervention