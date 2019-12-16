By CHARLES WANYORO

Hundreds of worshipers from various denominations in Imenti Central, Meru County Sunday braved showers to demonstrate against increased alcoholism and drug abuse in the area.

The faithful drawn from over 40 churches said an increase in number of bars and drug dens in Kithirune market has led to deaths of over 20 revellers over the past nine years.

Using loud speakers, the worshippers, who were escorted by police officers, went round the market castigating bar owners and later gathered at Kithirune Primary School where they held prayers.

REDUCE BARS

Led by Kithirune Development Committee Chairman David Kithinji, Abothuguchi MCA Patrick Muthuri and Chief Faith Kagwiria, the leaders demanded a reduction of the number of bars to end the menace.

Mr Kithinji said they had at one point successfully petitioned the county government to reduce bars following the deaths but the number has shot up again.

“We were collecting bodies of people in the market while others could not normally go about their daily chores. We pushed for reduction and that year, no one died and we feel that our silence is not good,” he said.

WEAK IN BED

Rev Julius Kajume said some men had confided that they had become weak in bed, and that alcohol had caused many families to disintegrate.

He said they were particularly keen on holding the demonstration in December since it is the time when most people are initiated into drinking.

Mr Muthuri said some people are selling liquor in homesteads and urged the county government to regulate the sale.

“We are requesting the county government, since the licenses are lapsing this December, don’t renew others and just leave five. Some are right in the village and lure the youth,” he said.

He said it would be foolhardy for the county government to open rehabilitation centres yet it can resolve the problem by regulating the number of bars.

Patrick Mugambi, a youth, said many of his colleagues have died or abdicated their marital roles due to alcoholism.

Kithirune West Chief Faith Kagwiria, who was also among the demonstrators, said they have weeded out illicit brews from the area but they cannot control the number of bars.