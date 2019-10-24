By GITONGA MARETE

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has ordered people occupying road reserves along the planned dual carriageway in Meru town to vacate or risk their buildings being demolished.

The authority sounded the warning as it moves to secure a 40-metre corridor in the 13.6-kilometre road whose construction is set to begin late next year.

KeNHA upper eastern regional manager Albert Semutwa said there would be no negotiations with people who have built structures on road reserves, saying they would be pulled down.

ENCROACHMENT

“There is encroachment on the road reserve especially around Makutano area and very soon we will issue a 30-day notice to owners of those structures. If they don’t leave we will demolish them,” Mr Semutwa warned, adding that the law does not recognise encroachers to be considered for compensation.

He spoke on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ forum in Meru, which brought together local leaders and owners of properties along the corridor.

KeNHA plans to build a 13.6-kilometre dual carriage across Meru town which will link the western and eastern bypasses in what is believed to be the solution to frequent traffic snarl ups in Meru town which has become a transit point with the growth of Isiolo and Nanyuki towns.

Both bypasses originate at Gikumene – three kilometres from Meru town along the Meru-Embu road – and have been built by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority’s (KURA) at a cost of Sh2.9 billion.

The 8.8-kilometre western bypass links motorists to the Meru-Nanyuki road at Gitoro near Meru National Polytechnic while those travelling to Maua and the National Park take the 12.6-kilometre eastern bypass, linking the Meru-Maua road at Kaaga Girls high school.

The new road also starts at Gikumene across the town to Makutano where an interchange will be built, to Gitoro, connecting with the western bypass. Another 5.4-kilometre dual carriage will be built from Makutano, linking the eastern bypass at Kaaga Girls to Ruiri junction from where motorist can drive to Isiolo airport.

AFFECTED OWNERS

Dr Patrosiu Njeru, a consultant with Runji Consulting Group said at least 144 plots would be affected, and asked owners to put their documents in order.

“We have done the preliminary designs and after the current sensitization forums with the stakeholders we will work on the detailed designs and tender documents which should be ready by February next year. The contractor should break ground by the end of 2020,” he said.

Although the financier had not yet been identified, the project would be funded by World Bank or African Development Bank (AfDB), the consultant added.

Dr Njeru said they would come up with three designs with different costs with KeNHA being required to choose one. The consultant asked those affected to put their ownership documents in order to fast-track compensation.

COMPENSATION

“There have been cases of people having ownership issues the moment projects start but you should know that this controversy will not stop the project so you should resolve your issues before compensation starts,” he said.

During the forum, the stakeholders said they supported the project but asked KeNHA to ensure all those who will be affected are adequately compensated.

Imenti North MP Rahim Dawood, asked KeNHA to consider the plight of business people along the corridor, and asked the agency to minimize demolition of buildings.