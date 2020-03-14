By DAVID MUCHUI

The Meru Level Five Hospital now has a 20-bed isolation and treatment ward for coronavirus outbreak.

Following the announcement by the government of the first case of the virus, the hospital's CEO James Kirimi said the county was ready to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Addressing journalists on Friday, Dr Kirimi said the ward is being fitted with patient monitors and oxygen supply.

“In terms of training, we have sensitised more than 30 health workers with support from the Centre for Disease Control. We are therefore capable of controlling this disease in case a patient is brought to us,” Dr Kirimi said.

Meru health Chief Officer Kanana Kimonye said a technical committee is in place to coordinate preparedness efforts.

“We are also preparing more isolation wards in level four facilities as advised by the ministry. We have also received protective equipment and expect more in the coming days,” she said.

Dr Kanana urged residents to maintain high hygiene by regular washing of hands with soap and avoiding large gatherings.

This comes as the Meru County Commissioner Allan Machari directed all deputy county commissioners to ensure preventive directives issued by the National Security Council are adhered to across the county.