A court in Tigania, Meru County has extended orders allowing the police to continue holding for one more week a 34-year old trader accused of running over six residents and stabbing two others, killing one at Muriri market.

Investigating Officer James Mwangi Tuesday convinced Principal Magistrate Gathogo Sogomo to allow police to continue holding Mr Joshua Kileru to ascertain whether he is fit to be charged with murder.

MENTAL ASSESSMENT

He informed the court that he had on October 17 escorted the accused to Meru Level Five Hospital for psychiatric examination and the results were not yet out.

The court had last week allowed the prosecution to hold Mr Kileru at Ngundune Police Station so as to complete investigations.

The trader is accused of stabbing to death a resident and deliberately running over others, causing grievous harm to six roadside traders, mainly elderly women.

Mr Mwangi said that an elderly woman, whose legs were crushed during the September 30, 2019 incident, is yet to give her statement.

BOND REVOKED

During the last mention, Principal Magistrate Paul Wechuli, sitting in a different court, revoked a bond issued to the suspect in relation to another matter where he is accused of slashing camels which were grazing in the area.

Mr Wechuli agreed with the prosecution that it was in the interest of Mr Kileru’s security that he remains in police custody since the matter had aroused emotive public interest.

UNLEASHED TERROR

A large crowd turned up at the Tigania Law Courts to see the suspect who unleashed terror in the quite rural market.

He surrendered at Nchiru Police Station after being on the run for days.

Mr Kileru is accused of going on the rampage and intentionally ploughing into a group of traders who were selling vegetables at the busy roadside market, crushing four women and three men with his car.

Six of the victims suffered multiple injuries, majority left with broken legs.

STABBING

The frenzied man then disembarked from the vehicle brandishing a sword and ran to a nearby butchery where he stabbed Mr Simon Mwenda, 26, in the chest, leaving him fighting for his life.

He then confronted Mr Mutembei Mwongera, a local painter, and drove the knife into the left side of his chest, killing him on the spot.

He then fled the scene on a motorcycle, mysteriously evading the surging crowd and police officers who were in hot pursuit.