By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has stepped back from his role of distributing items meant to boost the war against Covid-19.

This follows an uproar after a large crowd gathered during a distribution exercise he presided over in Maua town recently, breaking social distancing rules.

Mr Murungi, who co-chairs the county Covid-19 emergency response committee with County Commissioner Allan Machari, said the fight against the coronavirus has been politicised. He said he will leave the role to Mr Machari.

There has been a round of criticism over lack of crowd control at the function to distribute personal hygiene and safety equipment last week Thursday.

COUNTY REPRESENTATIVES

The county government will now be represented by Health CEC Meshack Mutuma and sub-county administrators in distribution of masks, water tanks and other items to various markets.

Related Stories Kiraitu blames rivals after virus backlash

Advertisement

Speaking after a Covid-19 response meeting at the county headquarters, Governor Murungi emphasised his commitment towards ensuring the safety of residents, adding that he will continue mobilising resources to prevent the coronavirus spread.

He said he had earlier avoided the limelight in the wake of Covid-19 in the country, but only held public functions after calls from the public.

GONE SILENT

“From now henceforth, people should not start asking where I have gone to. There was a TV station which had been asking why I have gone silent and what I am doing while silent. I have decided to change that strategy so that the process is not politicised.

“We were elected by the people but to divorce politics from the exercise, my deputy Titus Ntuchiu and I will stay out of the exercise. The focus is to prevent corona-virus from affecting anyone in Meru,” said Mr Murungi.

His remarks were supported by Mr Machari who cautioned politicians against using the fight against the virus to gain political mileage.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

“[For] anybody who wants to give assistance to our population, it will be done within laid down regulations under the watch of my office so that we don’t compromise on the gains we have already made in the fight, especially on social distancing,” said Mr Machari.

The administrator regretted that people are engaging in fights, especially on social media, mudslinging others and competing over who responds the best.

“The propaganda on social media is just too much. The propaganda is not helping anyone overcome the threat of Covid-19. Let us stop using Covid-19 as a political tool for some to popularise themselves,” he said.

Mr Murungi also announced that the response committee had been expanded to include Meru County Speaker Kaberia Arimba, Majority Leader Victor Karithi and Health Committee Chairman Martin Mworia.