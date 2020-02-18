Curtains fall on former ‘Nation’ journalist

Family and friends eulogised him as a passionate journalist who covered crime and agriculture beats.

By CHARLES WANYORO

A former Nation Media Group journalist based in Meru has died.

Darlington Manyara who was working for the Standard Newspaper as a correspondent, died Tuesday morning after a short illness at their Kithoka home in Meru town.



“Darlington has been unwell for the past two weeks. Unfortunately early this morning he lost the battle. He was such a bubbly fella and a passionate journalist. We will miss him, may his soul rest in peace,” wrote Standard Group Nyeri Regional editor Francis Ngige.

"We spent some hours with him, his mother and cousin on Monday at Meru Level Five Hospital and later saw him home. He was very jolly and cheerful yesterday.

"He was to undergo more tests today and we were discussing his admission. Now I realise those hours was our chance to say our last byes. May he R.I.P but may his already overwhelmed family find strength and peace," said Standard Group journalist Wainaina Ndung'u.

“My heart is heavy after receiving the news of the passing on of my dear friend and a great journalist. He was kind and dedicated to his work,” said Igembe South MP John Mwirigi.

Following his death, Meru-based journalists visited the deceased’s home to condole with his family.