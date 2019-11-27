By CHARLES WANYORO

Buuri East deputy county commissioner Peter Jumwa was Tuesday held in police cells for hours after he was allegedly found driving a government vehicle under the influence of alcohol at Kiirua town, Meru County.

The senior official was seized by Meru traffic boss Chief Inspector Gideon Lekakeny at around 3pm and released shortly after 8pm before being driven to his house with no charges preferred on him.

A junior police officer at the station told Nation the issue had been referred to the National Government Coordination department.

DRINKING SPREE

“It is true he was arrested and released but the issue is now being handled by the department charged with issues of administration,” she said.

According to a police report seen by the Nation, the officer was reportedly on a “drinking spree” while using the government vehicle without the designate driver.

It is alleged that members of the public called Meru County Commissioner Allan Machari who then ordered the arrest.

“The County Commissioner Allan Machari received information of the misconduct of the DCC and that he was driving around the Township in a government Toyota Land Cruiser caravan while drunk.”

AMUSED PUBLIC

“He will be charged with the offence of driving under the influence of alcohol,” said the police signal.

When Mr Lekakeny arrived at the town, he found the vehicle parked within.

Mr Jumwa was arrested without any resistance while amused members of public watched.

An officer conversant with the matter said the administrator was subjected to a breathalyser before being locked up at the police station.

Speaking to the Nation on phone, Mr Jumwa confirmed the arrest had happened but said the issue had been resolved and that he was back in office.