By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and East African Legislative Assembly MP Mpuru Aburi have taken Tigania East legislator Josphat Kabeabea to task, over increased by invasion of farms by camel herders.

They said hundreds of armed camel herders from outside the region had stormed the area, and were grazing in people’s farms. They said this had increased insecurity and conflict that had left at least one person dead.

ARMED HERDERS

Speaking at Nchuui Primary School during the wedding between Mr Steve Mugwe and Ms Jackline Kinya Nkunya, the leaders accused the legislator of doing nothing to tackle the problem.

Mr Munya and Mr Aburi, who are both former area MPs, said people could not prepare their farms in readiness for the coming planting season due to the armed herders who were scaring them off.

The CS however, said that he had met Interior CS Fred Matiang’I who had promised to ensure the illegal herders are driven out of Meru.

Advertisement

“You are the area MP and when you go to Parliament, the offices of Interior ministry are located just across the road. You should make it a point of visiting those places to table your grievances,” Mr Munya told Mr Kabeabea.

ILLEGAL HERDERS

Mr Munya said he was acting out of concern and asked leaders to take criticism positively.

“Even where I stand I get criticism because I hold a public office. When one is reminded of their duty, they should receive it well,” he said.

Mr Mpuru put the blame at Mr Kabeabea’s doorstep, saying that infiltration by the illegal herders had only increased when he left the seat.

However, Mr Kabeabea absolved himself from blame saying he had already met Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho. He said the PS had promised that action would be taken. He said many residents were also inviting the herders to their farms at a fee.