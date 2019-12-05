By GITONGA MARETE

The European Union (EU) has pledged to fund the building of 120 kilometres of rural roads in Meru County and help coffee farmers to access direct foreign markets for their produce.

Speaking during a tour of projects funded by the EU in Meru, the EU Envoy to Kenya Simon Mordue said the funding for the roads will be announced soon.

He said EU will also help dairy farmers to build their capacities.

ROAD COMMISSIONED

He also commissioned the 24-kilometer Ndurumo-Giaki-Miomponi road that was built at a cost of Sh500 million with.

Mr Mordue said the projects will be factored in the next planning period of five years.

“I understand that before this road was built it used to take motorists four hours to cover the distance during rainy seasons which is now taking only 25 minutes. This is helping residents reach markets faster,” he said.

Governor Kiraitu Murungi said the roads will link up Meru with neighbouring counties and urged farmers to exploit the opportunity.

WEIGHT LIMITS

Mr Mordue asked relevant authorities to ensure that weight limits for trucks are maintained so that the road does not wear out quickly.

While addressing officials of the Meru Coffee Millers Co-operative Union, Mr Mudor said the EU will also help in seeking direct markets for coffee.

“Meru produces high quality coffee and there is need for it to venture into international markets. The EU will assist farmers access the European market,” he said.