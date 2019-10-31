By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

The family of a second-year student of Kenya Methodist University, who died after a night of partying with friends, has called for a probe to establish the cause of death.

Mr Ephantus Tuitoek, 20, had been pursuing a degree in education.

A post mortem examination established that his death early morning last Saturday was due to cardiac arrest.

The family has, however, alleged foul play and raised questions about the circumstances under which the student died.

FALL CLAIM

It was said that Mr Tuitoek fell off a private hostel's gate while trying to get in at around 4.30am.

Advertisement

The student was part of the university's badminton team of eight that was to take part in a tournament in Karatina on Saturday.

KeMU's Vice Chancellor, Prof Maurice Okoth, said the student was in good health and spent Friday with his teammates.

“They decided to go and eat at their captain's house that evening. After supper, they drank [alcohol] and danced overnight before dispersing at 4.30 am to prepare for the games," he said.

"However, the rest of the team members could not find Ephantus when they were departing at 6.30am."

HEAD INJURIES

Prof Okoth said the students left for Karatina since they could not find their teammate.

They later learned that he had been found dead at the private hostel’s gate.

“The landlord and residents said he might have tried to scale the wall. He was found with head injuries," the VC said.

Police were able to identify his steps as he scaled the wall. We believe he fell and hit his head."

"FOUL PLAY"

But Mr Tuitoek's uncle Duncan Kibet said they did not believe this account as the gate is not high.

“We have assessed the gate from where he is said to have fallen. We suspect foul play. Why did his teammates proceeded to Karatina without establishing his whereabouts?

“We requested for another post mortem which showed that he did not suffer any injuries. We want the DCI to thoroughly investigate what transpired."

North Imenti DCI boss James Githinji said police collected tissue samples and took them to the Government Chemist for analysis