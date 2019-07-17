By CHARLES WANYORO

Property worth millions of shillings went up in flames after a fierce fire Tuesday night razed a dormitory at St Mary's Girls High School Igoji in Meru County.

The fire started at around 7.30pm while the students were in classes for evening preps.

It consumed personal effects belonging to about 200 Form Two students.

Mr Martin Mutwiri, a boda boda rider, said he saw huge fire coming from the national school.

TURNED BACK

But when he and other villagers went to help put it off, they were turned back at the gate.

“Many people were keen to help put it off since the fire fighters from Meru, which is far away, had not arrived. We watched from the fence as the fire consumed the dormitory,” he said.

Meru County chief fire fighter Joseph Njoroge said they coordinated with fire fighters from the neighbouring Chogoria town in Tharaka-Nithi County and put off the fire which could have spread to an adjacent dormitory due to strong winds.

EVERYTHING BURNT

“The timely response has helped save the adjacent dormitory since the fire was spreading fast and there were strong winds. However, the roof of the dormitory has collapsed and everything inside consumed in the fire,” said Mr Njoroge.

Igoji West MCA John Paul Kireria, together with police from Nkubu and other administrators, visited the school and held a crisis meeting in a bid to ensure the affected students had a place to sleep.

The school has been on the spotlight after over 700 students were sent home two weeks ago over a Sh44m bank loan borrowed in the past to build a dormitory.