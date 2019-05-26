Gangsters shoot dead woman in Tigania  

The administrator said Ms Nyawira had was always uncomfortable whenever she found her gate unlocked.

By CHARLES WANYORO

A woman was on Saturday night shot dead by gangsters as she entered her house at Muriri market, Tigania East, Meru County.

Ms Milka Nyawira Wanjohi, 38, was returning from work when she was attacked by men on a motorcycle who shot her on the head and fled.

Area Chief Gitirikia Nkunya said nothing was stolen from Ms Wanjohi.

Mr Nkunya, who was among the first to report at the scene, rushed Ms Nyawira to Muthara Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

She was later transferred to Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The administrator said Ms Nyawira had was always uncomfortable whenever she found her gate unlocked.