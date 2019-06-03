By CHARLES WANYORO

Security agencies in Meru County have launched a manhunt for a 20-member gang that has been terrorising people in Tigania Central and Igembe North and perpetrating violent crimes.

Meru County Commissioner Allan Machari said the gang has been committing multiple crimes like theft and robberies and harvesting people’s miraa.

Addressing residents during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations at Kinoru Stadium, Mr Machari said they have already arrested three members of the gang but 17 are still at large and continue to attack different parts of the expansive region.

The administrator said the gang contributes to nearly half of the area’s criminal activities.

GUN LICENSES

Mr Machari, at the same time, warned residents to be wary of conmen impersonating him, whom he said are calling wealthy business people promising to help them acquire gun licenses.

He said only the Firearms Licensing Board can issue the licenses and that every individual seeking clearance must be vetted.

“There are conmen calling people saying that the county commissioner is helping people get guns. The individuals, whom I don’t think are from around here, are demanding money from unsuspecting members of public. The vetting exercise is ongoing and is above board,” said Mr Machari.

He announced that they are working on a comprehensive county action plan meant to give guidance on how to deal with lawlessness.

Already, the county security team has embarked on a 100-day rapid results initiative to crack down on illicit brews, drugs and other crimes.