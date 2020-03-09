By CHARLES WANYORO

Meru Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza has declared her intention to contest for the county’s gubernatorial seat in 2022, saying she is unhappy with the slow pace of development in the county.

She will now battle it out with Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Agriculture CS Peter Munya, who served as the first Meru governor, in what could be a hot contest.

Speaking at Uganda Martyrs Catholic Church Kibirichia in her Buuri backyard, Ms Mwangaza, who runs a popular charity programme christened ‘Okolea’, said she is ready to battle it out for the seat.

Both Mr Murungi and Ms Mwangaza hail from Imenti while Mr Munya is from Tigania.

NO TWO HORSE RACE

“There is someone who said that there are two horses in the contest yet those being mentioned have failed the people. More horses will come and I am one of them,” she told the faithful who included Deputy President William Ruto.

And while addressing a huge crowd of youth at Kibirichia stadium, Ms Mwangaza repeated the same and pledged to help solve problems in the county.

Ms Mwangaza, who is also a preacher and runs a vernacular TV station, identifies herself with the rural poor.

The legislator, who was elected on an independent party ticket, at the same time pledged to support Mr Ruto, saying she is happy with the way he is working.

“We are saying that as hustlers, we are supporting one of our own. We love (Mr) Ruto because there is no other leader who has been to Meru more than him and he doesn’t come empty handed.

SUPPORTING RUTO

“I started supporting (Mr) Ruto over 10 years ago and I will not abandon him. And when the time comes, because you are giving me the sign, I will go for the (governor’s) seat,” she said.

At the same time, Ms Mwangaza said she is unhappy with the way BBI meetings are being run in Meru, saying they are meant to alienate some people.

She claimed that Mr Murungi is using the BBI to try and breathe new life into his political career.

“Mr Muringi had warned those who don’t want to support BBI to stay 100 metres away from the (meeting) venues. You cannot open a church and then bar others because they are sinners. You need all of them, then you preach and they get converted. You cannot chase away people while the (BBI) process is all about inclusivity,” she said.

“He no longer has touch with the grassroots and that is why he is clinging onto BBI seeking to be helped by the system. He has nothing to tell the people in regard to 2022.