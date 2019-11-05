By CHARLES WANYORO

The hearing of a case in which Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi is charged with allegedly obstructing police officers and aiding a prisoner to escape failed to proceed for the fourth time in a row, with the MP protesting the delay.

Mr Mwirigi had Monday arrived ready for the start of the hearing when State Counsel Victorine Kitoto called for postponement as lead prosecutor Antony Musyoka was away.

Meru Chief Magistrate Hannah Ndung'u pushed the hearing of the matter to February 17, 2020.

LAWYERS PROTEST

But defence lawyers led by MPs Gitonga Murugara and Dan Maanzo protested the delay in releasing of statements which they said they will be relying on.

They said they will be seeking to have the matter struck out if the prosecution seeks another adjournment.

Mr Mwirigi protested that witness statements pointed to malice with a view to embarrassing him, and thus wanted the matter withdrawn.

In the letter dated May 8, the MP argues that he and members of public had also complained against the traffic officers for alleged culpability for the fracas that led to his arrest, but no action had been taken.

FOURTH ADJOURNMENT

This was the fourth time that the matter was being adjourned after it failed to kick off in April, May and August since the prosecution had not supplied witness statements.

Mr Mwirigi is charged that on November 26, 2018 in Mucuune along Mikinduri-Maua road in Tigania Central, he unlawfully obstructed Mohammed Demo, a police constable, while he was executing his duties.