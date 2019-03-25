The students, who gathered soon after supper, broke classrooms and administration block window panes before storming out at 7:30 pm.

By CHARLES WANYORO

Over 500 Kibirichia Boys High School students spent Sunday night in the bush, after storming out of the institution.

The students were protesting the suspension of their 17 colleagues who stormed the school kitchen on Friday night to demand leftovers after a parents’ meeting.

The students, who gathered soon after supper, broke classrooms and administration block window panes before storming out at around 7:30 pm.

Only about 100 students remained in the school.

Buuri East Sub County Director of Education Madina Guyo visited the institution and appealed to the parents to send the students back to school.

She said there had been tension after students claimed that they had been denied rice leftovers after a parents’ meeting.

Ms Guyo said some 17 students were suspended after they stormed the kitchen to ask for more food.

Three others were arrested after sneaking out of the institution. The three are said to have returned to school with cigarettes and other drugs.

Following the commotion, traders in Kibirichia, Kiirua and other trading centres quickly closed down their business for fear of looting.

However, school principal Edward Kathuni said they had handed over all the leftovers to the Form Four and Form Three students, and did not understand why they protested.