Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has accused his political rivals of orchestrating a campaign to make his administration appear unserious in the fight against Covid-19.

On Thursday, the governor distributed personal protective equipment (PPEs) in Maua town where a crowd gathered, contravening social distancing rules imposed by the Health ministry in the fight against the spread of the deadly virus.

Also present was County Police Commander Patrick Lumumba.

Photographs of the governor distributing PPEs went viral on social media, drawing the wrath of his political opponents.

Speaking at the county headquarters on Friday, Mr Murungi accused political enemies he did not name of hiring the people who disrupted the meeting, attracting a large crowd.

“The same people went ahead and took pictures, and started attacking me, which was unfortunate. They chose to play politics with a disease that is a serious threat, not only in Meru but also globally, which is regrettable,” he said.

He said he had not planned a meeting in the town and that the youths shouted demands for food, not masks, drawing the attention of other residents.

“There was no planned meeting in Maua. We intended to give a few items to workers for the fumigation of the market but these young men drew the attention of other people," he explained.

"The crowd became uncontrollable and we had to hurriedly conclude the distribution."

Mr Murungi said his administration was serious in the fight against the pandemic, adding that an allocation besides one of Sh36 million would be set aside for creating awareness and purchasing PPEs.

“We will table a supplementary budget at the county assembly so as to divert some of the money allocated to free school milk and the Meru Youth Service,” he said.