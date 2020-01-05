By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has lodged a complaint with the police, saying suspected hackers took control of his official Twitter account and wrote a message meant to ruin his relationship with the President.

Deputy Director of Communication Patrick Muriungi and Youth Secretary Marvin Kimathi said Mr Murungi disassociated himself with the post that was widely shared soon after it was published on Saturday.

The post proclaimed that “the imperial presidency is rearing its head again, interfering with and intimidating other institutions and dissenting voices".

It added, "We cannot stand by and watch as the monster rises again."

POLITICS

Mr Muriungi said the post was meant to portray the governor as fighting President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Building Bridges Initiative, on which he is working with Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

The communications director, who manages the page alongside Mr Kimathi, said it was the work of the county chief's political opponents.

“The post did not originate from the office of the governor. It was meant to trash the close working relationship between Governor Murungi and President Kenyatta," he told journalists after filing the report at Meru Police Station on Sunday.

"It was meant to portray the governor as being opposed to the close working relationship between the President and the former premier."

NAMES GIVEN

Mr Muriungi did not name of the alleged political opponents but said they submitted their names to police.

“We know who these people are and have supplied their names to the DCI, Meru," he said.

"The people who glorified [the post] and shared screenshots immediately after it was published are our political detractors. They immediately invaded the post, celebrating and making irresponsible comments,” he said.

PROBE

Mr Muriungi said the governor's account will be deactivated as soon as investigations begin.

“The account will be closed so that the criminals do not have a change to engage in illegalities,” he said.