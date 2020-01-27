By CHARLES WANYORO

Two MPs from Meru have appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture to create a miraa directorate to address the problems facing farmers.

Imenti South MP Kathuri Murungi and his Igembe South counterpart John Paul Mwirigi said that although the crop was recently recognised and allocated funds by the government, there was no organisation charged with its marketing and proper husbandry.

Speaking at Amwamba Primary School during the launch of the Igembe South football league, the MPs said the crop is currently facing many challenges, locally and internationally, which can be addressed by a directorate.

SHRINKING MARKET

Mr Mwirigi complained that the market for miraa continues to shrink, with some counties imposing restrictions on its sale, and called for intervention.

He demanded that the issues facing miraa be addressed through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) so that the crop can easily be sold throughout the country.

“We are talking of BBI as the structure that will enhance inclusivity. You cannot talk about inclusivity yet miraa is being fought in some counties,” said Mr Mwirigi.

Mr Murungi said that there are bodies charged with overseeing tea, coffee, sugarcane and pyrethrum sub-sectors and the same should happen with miraa.

MIRAA FUND AUDIT

The MPs also called for the audit of the miraa fund which was managed by former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, saying there is little to show for it.

“I have been hearing a lot of complaints from farmers asking about the fund and I think there is a need to audit it. I appeal to CS Peter Munya to come to the ground and see what has been done.