By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

A 20-year-old man has died after he was buried alive by falling rocks in Meru County.

The man was digging out rocks to crush them into ballast on a road-side in Kithetu village, Igembe South.

The man, whose name was not immediately revealed, was found buried in the debris by children going to school Wednesday morning who spotted part of his head protruding.

Residents said the man would usually excavate loose rocks by the roadside at night and then crush them into ballast during the day, which he would later sell.

WORKING AT NIGHT

“I usually find him digging even as late as 3am. He was always working at the site,” said Mr Moses Kaberia, a resident.

Mr Doulas Kailikia said he was informed of the incident by schoolchildren who were shocked to see a part of the head sticking out of the rock debris.

He said the man was unresponsive and residents used shovels and other tools to remove the debris and retrieve his body.

Ms Isabella Nkatha said they were horrified by the manner in which the man had died, saying they were happy with his way of life since he was hardworking.

NO FAMILY

“It is sad that he has died without a wife or known children. He used to eke out a living here and never begged from anyone,” she said.

Igembe South Deputy County Commissioner James Kosgei warned residents against engaging in excavations in such areas during rains since they are prone to mudslides.